BCCI called ‘double standard’ by angry Pakistani fans after Cuttack debacle, PCB told to gift ‘Chinese floodlights’

Pakistani fans left no stone unturned to hit back at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after play was stopped for close to 30 minutes due to a floodlight failure at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack during the India vs England second ODI.

The incident happened during the start of the Indian innings when Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were batting. The floodlights in one of the stands started flickering a few times initially during the sixth over. Although play was halted for a few minutes, the game resumed without much fuss with Gus Atkinson finishing his over.

But when it looked that everything was back to normal, it completely went off after the first ball of the seventh over bowled by Saqib Mahmood. The Indian openers along with some of the England bowlers had a chat with the on-field umpire heading towards their respective dugouts.

The anger of the Pakistani fans on the BCCI come from the fact that a few days ago, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was heavily trolled on social media and the newly-laid floodlights were blamed for Rachin Ravindra's forehead injury at the Gaddafi Stadium during the Tri-Nation series opener between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The New Zealand opener, who was fielding at deep square leg, lost sight of the ball coming straight towards him amidst the floodlights, and got hit on the forehead. It was speculated that the high brightness of the floodlights caused Rachin Ravindra to lose his sights on the ball.

Not just the fans, even former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif also said the same. Notably, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is one of the three venues for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Watch how Pakistani fans reacted

OCA breaks silence on floodlight issue According to an Indian Express report, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) acting president Pankaj Lochan Mohanty stated that talks are already on between the state cricket body and the state government to renovate the Barabati Stadium.

"It was supposed to get renovated, this is a very old stadium. We have all the facilities, have made partial renovations as you can see. We have been in talks with the government,” he said.

“Without government funding, we cannot do a complete overhaul. BCCI will support with their infrastructure fund, but we need government support. The new government, they are also keen to develop. They wanted to build another stadium,” he added.

