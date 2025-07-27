BCCI called ‘double standards’ after Asia Cup 2025 nod for India vs Pakistan; ‘can't change your stance every few weeks’

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), calling it ‘double standards’ for giving a green light for the high-profile Indo-Pak cricket match in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, set to be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 14.

Kaneria comments came in after the India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) was cancelled following a social media uproar and the withdrawal of several Indian players following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, couple of months back.

The dates of the Asia Cup 2025 were finalised after an ACC meeting in Dhaka on July 24, where BCCI had also participated. The Indian board was represented by vice-president Rajeev Shukla, who joined through video call since the BCCI refused to travel to Bangladesh citing security reasons.

“People are talking about it because a recent incident occurred where there was supposed to be an India vs Pakistan match at the World Championship of Legends, but ex-India cricketers boycotted the match. That move hinted that perhaps India would also skip playing Pakistan in future events like the Asia Cup or even ICC tournaments. The boycott made headlines, and many statements followed, creating an impression that India might not participate in matches against Pakistan,” Kaneria told IANS.

"But then there was an online meeting where Mohsin Naqvi - who is both the PCB chairman and the head of the Asian Cricket Council - and BCCI representatives were present. The ACC must have received a green signal from the BCCI, which is why the India-Pakistan match was scheduled," added the former Pakistan leg-spinner.

BCCI need to be consistent: Danish Kaneria Kaneria maintained that BCCI should have been consistent in decision making and adopt a transparent approach. “If patriotism matters, it must be consistent. Not for a day, not for a week, but always. You can't change your stance every few weeks. There shouldn't be double standards - sometimes yes, sometimes no. If you're talking about patriotism, then you have to stand by it consistently,” said Kaneria.