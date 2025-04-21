BCCI Central Contract 2025: Who’s in, who’s out? Check full list of 33 players

BCCI announced its 2024-25 annual contracts, retaining top players in Grade A+. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have made comebacks, while Rishabh Pant replaces Ravichandran Ashwin in Grade A. Eleven players are retained in Grade C, with new additions including Dhruv Jurel and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Livemint
Published21 Apr 2025, 02:25 PM IST
Cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have again been included in BCCI central contracts
Cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have again been included in BCCI central contracts(Agencies/Mint)

BCCI has released the list of 33 players it has given an annual contract to for the year 2024-25. While the list of players in the top Grade A+ category remain unchanged, the biggest news comes with Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan finally completing their redemption arc and finding a way in the good graces of the Indian cricket board. 

BCCI Central Contract 2025: Who's in, who's out?

BCCI has continued to put Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in its Grade A+ category where these veteran players will get 7 crore annually. 

Meanwhile, there has been just one change in the Grade A tier with the retired Ravichandran Ashwin now making way for Rishabh Pant (ranked in Grade B category last year). 

In Pant's place, BCCI has brought back Shreyas Iyer in the mix. The free flowing middle order batter has been in excellent form in this year's IPL and the Champions Trophy before that. Other members in the Grade B category also remain unchanged. 

In terms of Grade C, 11 players have been retained from last year including Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Among the new players included in the list: Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Full list of included players: 

Grade A+ ( 7 crore): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A ( 5 crore): Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Md. Shami, Rishabh Pant

Grade B ( 3 crore): Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer

Grade C ( 1 crore): Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsBCCI Central Contract 2025: Who’s in, who’s out? Check full list of 33 players
MoreLess
First Published:21 Apr 2025, 02:25 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.