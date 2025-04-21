BCCI Central Contract 2025: Who’s in, who’s out? Check full list of 33 players

BCCI has released the list of 33 players it has given an annual contract to for the year 2024-25. While the list of players in the top Grade A+ category remain unchanged, the biggest news comes with Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan finally completing their redemption arc and finding a way in the good graces of the Indian cricket board.

Advertisement

BCCI Central Contract 2025: Who's in, who's out? BCCI has continued to put Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in its Grade A+ category where these veteran players will get ₹7 crore annually.

Meanwhile, there has been just one change in the Grade A tier with the retired Ravichandran Ashwin now making way for Rishabh Pant (ranked in Grade B category last year).

In Pant's place, BCCI has brought back Shreyas Iyer in the mix. The free flowing middle order batter has been in excellent form in this year's IPL and the Champions Trophy before that. Other members in the Grade B category also remain unchanged.

In terms of Grade C, 11 players have been retained from last year including Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Among the new players included in the list: Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Advertisement

Full list of included players: Grade A+ ( ₹7 crore): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A ( ₹5 crore): Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Md. Shami, Rishabh Pant

Grade B ( ₹3 crore): Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer