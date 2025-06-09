BCCI confirms major shake-up for India’s home season, key Test venues swapped. Check revamped schedule

BCCI has announced the revised international home season for Team India, along with updates to the South Africa A tour of the country later this year. One of the key changes is the relocation of the first Test match against South Africa in November from New Delhi to Kolkata.

Announcing the new changes in a release, BCCI wrote, “Team India (Senior Men) will be facing West Indies and South Africa across Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) at home, with the IDFC First Bank Test series against West Indies starting on 2nd October 2025 in Ahmedabad. The 2nd Test against West Indies, originally slated for Kolkata, will now be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the 1st Test against South Africa, starting November 14, 2025, has been shifted from New Delhi to Eden Gardens in Kolkata.”

Notably, with air quality levels in Delhi typically deteriorating as winter sets in, especially in November and December, this may have influenced the BCCI’s decision to move the fixture.

What other changes has BCCI made? Apart from the venue swap for the West Indies and South Africa Tests, the board has also made changes to the women’s ODI series against Australia. Due to pitch and outfield revamp work at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the series has been moved. The first two matches will now be held at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, while the third ODI will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Additionally, the South Africa Men’s A team will face India A in multi-day and one-day matches from 30 October 2025. While two games will be played in Bengaluru as originally planned, the third will now be hosted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.