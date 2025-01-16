Following India's batting failure in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, especially that of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the BCCI is considering an addition of a batting coach to head coach Gautam Gambhir's backroom staff.

Based on a Cricbuzz report, discussions have already started in the BCCI about a new batting coach, but bithing has been finalised yet. The report also added that few names are being considered which includes former domestic cricket heavyweights.

From the backroom staff during previous head coach Rahul Dravid's time, only fielding coach T Dilip was retained as Gambhir ear began. Apart from Gambhir, India's current coaching staff includes Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Abhishek Nayar (assistant coach) and Ryan ten Doeschate (assistant coach).

Mumbai stalwart Nayar, who played three ODIs for India, does the job of a batting coach in the Indian team, since he did the same under Gambhir at Kolkata Knight Riders. Former India cricketer Vikram Rathour was the batting coach during Dravid's regime.

The developments come in after India's recent losses in Tests. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost to New Zealand 0-3 at home before surrending in front of Australia 1-3. In fact, India managed to cross the 300-run mark only twice out of 10 innings Down Under.

Among the Indian batters, both Rohit and Kohli coped heavy criticism. While Rohit didn't manage to go past the 10-run mark in his five innings, Kohli fell trap to deliveries outside off-stump eight times out of his nine innings against Australia.

The report also added that adding a batting coach in the support staff was discussed in the BCCI review meeting that took place in Mumbai on January 11.

What's next for Indian cricket? The Indian cricket team will start 2025 on a fresh note as they host England for five T20Is and three ODIs. While the T20Is start on January 22, the 50-over series will commence on February 6, followed by ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting on February 19.