‘We cannot boycott’: BCCI defends India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match held months after Pahalgam attack

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia, explained why India has no choice but to play Pakistan in the ingoing Asia Cup 2025.

Saikia told Hindustan Times, “We have decided to participate in the Asia Cup because it is a multinational competition. It is just like an Olympic, any FIFA tournament, AFC tournament, or International Athletics Tournament.”

"So we cannot boycott the multinational tournament because if we boycott this tournament, that will bring a lot of negativity for all our future endeavours of hosting any multinational tournament in the country," he was quoted as saying.

“So therefore, as it is a multinational competition, we are participating because we do not have a direct call or direct decision whether to play or not to play,” Devajit Saikia said.

The BCCI secretary said making a unilateral decision is easy when it comes to bilateral cricket, but things become complicated when multilateral events are involved.

"Had it been a bilateral tournament, we could have always said that we would not play against any hostile country. And so far as Pakistan is concerned, we are not playing any bilateral tournament since 2012-13 onwards," he told HT.

Implications of boycotting India-Pakistan match Saikia stressed that the BCCI couldn't have taken the risk of jeopardising the players' careers, so the only option was to proceed with the match against Pakistan.

He further explained the BCCI's stance, saying, “We have decided to take a call that Pakistan is not friendly with us and they are always acting against our country. Therefore, we decided not to play as BCCI against PCB.”

“But when it is an international tournament like last year's T20 tournament in the West Indies and the USA, or any other tournament or maybe in February, also, there will be the ICC T20 World Cup or the present ICC tournament or the Champions Trophy, we are playing it because in those tournaments we do not have a direct call, we have to play,” he said.

“Otherwise, the whole tournament will get diluted,” Saikia added.

“And if we do that, then all other international associations will take action against the Indian Sports Federationm” the BCCI secretary said.

He went on to explain, “Suppose India is not participating in an AFC football tournament or a FIFA qualifying tournament or the Davis Cup, or the Thomas Cup, then in future, if we want to host a Commonwealth tournament in India or the Olympics in the 2030s, all these factors will take an adverse position for India to bid for those tournaments to be held in India.”

"And if the Indian association is barred, suppose India decides not to play in an international athletics tournament, tomorrow the Indian Athletic Association will be barred or there will be fines," he added.

Criticism over India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Devajit Saikia's statement came when social media has been abuzz with criticism over India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash being held just months after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian cricket board is being called out for going ahead with the match against the arch-rivals despite the current mood of the country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Central govt's guideline Devajit Saikia said that considering all aspects, "the central government has laid down a guideline and a policy that, so far as bilateral tournament is concerned, India is not going to play against any hostile country. But so far as multinational, we will play."

"So we follow that guideline of the central government, and we are following it because it is in the interest of the game, whether it is cricket, football, athletics, boxing, badminton and the players involved in those games. If it is cricket also, we have to do it because it is being permitted under the present central government policy," he added.