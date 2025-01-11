BCCI delays India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad announcement, likely to announce on THIS date: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to delay the announcement of India’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, report by Cricbuzz stated. As per the report, the CT squad is expected to be announced next weekend i.e. 18-19th January. According to the report, the BCCI is expected to request additional time because of the team's recent commitments in Australia for the Test series.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India Squad Announcement LIVE Earlier, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee were likely to reveal the 15-member team by today i.e. January 11, ahead of the January 12 deadline set by the ICC for provisional squad submissions.

India's Champions Trophy 2025: Who are likely to be selected? There is also discussion about Hardik Pandya potentially taking on a leadership role. However, if Bumrah is unfit for the tournament due to his back spasm during the Sydney Test against Australia, the team dynamics may change ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. PTI reports also indicate that the Yashasvi Jaiswal has a very bright chance of making it to the ODI squad and his inclusion would ensure a left-handed batter in the top four.

Coming to Mohammed Shami, if or not the bowler will make a cut in the squad will be something to watch out for. He has bowled eight overs each in the last two Vijay Hazare Trophy games and in case Jasprit Bumrah fails to make it due to back spasms, Shami's experience will become crucial for the side. Hardik Pandya is the seam bowling all-rounder and it will be interesting to see if Nitish Reddy will be considered.

