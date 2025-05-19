BCCI denies reports of Asia Cup exit; secretary Devajit Saikia says, ‘prime focus is on IPL 2025, India's England tour’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rubbished reports of withdrawal from the Asia Cup later this year in the aftermath of the recent India-Pakistan tensions. On Monday, an Indian Express report stated that the BCCI has decided to stay away from all the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) events.

The report also stated that the BCCI has written to the ACC about its decision to withdraw from the men's Asia Cup in September as well as the women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in next month to be hosted by Sri Lanka. After Jay Shah's resignation, the ACC is currently headed by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi.