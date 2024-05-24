BCCI secretary Jay Shah has categorically stated that the Indian cricket board did not approach any former Australian cricketer with the offer of becoming the next India head coach. The statement comes a day after former Aussie batter Ricky Ponting had stated that he had a few ‘one on one’ conversations during IPL 2024 seeking his interest on whether he would like to take up the top job.

“I've seen a lot of reports about it…There were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it," Ponting was quoted as saying by ICC on Thursday.

Jay Shah clears BCCI's stand on head coach offer:

In a statement about the issue, Shah said, “Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect,"

“Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It’s crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level." the BCCI top executive added.

