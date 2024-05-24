'BCCI didn't approach any former Australian cricketer': Jay Shah on appointing Rahul Dravid's replacement
BCCI refutes reports of approaching ex-Australian cricketer for India head coach position. Emphasizes on selecting coach with understanding of Indian cricket system and domestic framework for Team India's success.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah has categorically stated that the Indian cricket board did not approach any former Australian cricketer with the offer of becoming the next India head coach. The statement comes a day after former Aussie batter Ricky Ponting had stated that he had a few ‘one on one’ conversations during IPL 2024 seeking his interest on whether he would like to take up the top job.