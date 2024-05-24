Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'BCCI didn't approach any former Australian cricketer': Jay Shah on appointing Rahul Dravid's replacement

'BCCI didn't approach any former Australian cricketer': Jay Shah on appointing Rahul Dravid's replacement

Livemint

BCCI refutes reports of approaching ex-Australian cricketer for India head coach position. Emphasizes on selecting coach with understanding of Indian cricket system and domestic framework for Team India's success.

(FILES) BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has categorically stated that the Indian cricket board did not approach any former Australian cricketer with the offer of becoming the next India head coach. The statement comes a day after former Aussie batter Ricky Ponting had stated that he had a few ‘one on one’ conversations during IPL 2024 seeking his interest on whether he would like to take up the top job.

“I've seen a lot of reports about it…There were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it," Ponting was quoted as saying by ICC on Thursday.

Jay Shah clears BCCI's stand on head coach offer:

In a statement about the issue, Shah said, “Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect,"

“Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It’s crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level." the BCCI top executive added.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!