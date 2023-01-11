BCCI, Disney-Star at odds over Ind-SA series

Disney-Star, the media rights holder for bilateral matches at home, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been at loggerheads over the quantum of fees for the India-South Africa series, which was originally scheduled for 2020, but was held in 2022 due to the pandemic. According to the five-year media rights contract, signed in 2018, Disney Star agreed to pay ₹46.5 crore per match for all matches played in 2020, and ₹78.9 crore for 2022. Disney Star is of the view that it should pay ₹46.5 crore even in 2022 for the said series, given that technically it was from the third year of the 2018-23 cycle considering that matches were not played in 2020-21 following the outbreak of covid.

