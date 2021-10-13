BCCI extends date for purchasing documents for new IPL teams. Check details

Interested parties are requested to email at ittipl2021@bcci.tv to get further details for purchasing the ITT. The email requesting the ITT should have the subject line "ITT for the Right to Own and Operate One of Two Proposed New IPL Teams". Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid.