BCCI faces social media wrath after no live coverage of Duleep Trophy; ‘even gully cricket matches are streamed live’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing the heat after it decided not to televise the Duleep Trophy 2025 matches which started on August 28. With no major cricketing tournaments in the month on August, the Duleep Trophy provided the fans some cricketing action as it also marked the start of 2025-26 domestic season.

One of the premier domestic competitions, the Duleep Trophy also provides a perfect opportunity for some of the top names who impressed during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. Also it gives a chance to the cricketers sitting outside of the national team to prove themselves and claim a stake in the next selection meeting for the Indian team.

Ranked just below the Ranji Trophy, the Duleep Trophy is a zonal competition with North Zone, East Zone, Central Zone, North East Zone, South Zone and West Zone vying for top honours, starting from the Round of 8. The first two quarterfinals saw North Zone face East Zone, and Central Zone take on North-East Zone.

With no live streaming available, fans got upset literally and expressed their frustration on X. "I’m hearing the prestigious #DuleepTrophy won’t be streamed live. It is just unacceptable. The top domestic tournament, which will feature some of India’s stars won’t even be streamed. What to say? These days even gully cricket matches are streamed live on social media," said one user.

Users on social media slammed the BCCI for non live-coverage of Duleep Trophy 2025.

Another called BCCI's decision "shameful". “No telecast for the Duleep Trophy Quarter Final matches. Shameful yet again from @BCCI @BCCIdomestic Richest Board in the World and can't even telecast their premiere Domestic tournaments. #DuleepTrophy2025,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BCCI posted, “Ready, set, cricket! New Domestic Season, renewed energy, fresh battles - it all starts with the #DuleepTrophy. Follow all the live scores only on http://BCCI.TV and the BCCI Official Apps.” All the matches will be played at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Indian stars in action in Duleep Trophy 2025 The Duleep Trophy 2025 will see several names like Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar and Riyan Parag in action. The tournament is significant for Shami as the Bengal pacer is returning from an injury. Among others in action are, Yash Dhull, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Rajat Patidar and Deepak Chahar.

However, the likes of KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja decided to opt out of the competition after a competitive Test series against England. Meanwhile, spotlight will be on Mumbai stars Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan. Iyer was not considered for the Asia Cup 2025 despite having a brilliant 2025 for national team and IPL.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Full schedule

Stage Match Dates Venue Quarterfinal 1 North Zone vs East Zone August 28-31, 2025 BCCI CoE Ground 1, Bengaluru Quarterfinal 2 Central Zone vs North East Zone August 28-31, 2025 BCCI CoE Ground 2, Bengaluru Semifinal 1 South Zone vs Winner of QF1 September 4-7, 2025 BCCI CoE Ground 1, Bengaluru Semifinal 2 West Zone vs Winner of QF2 September 4-7, 2025 BCCI CoE Ground 2, Bengaluru Final Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 September 11-15, 2025 BCCI CoE Ground 1, Bengaluru