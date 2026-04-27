KKR’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi fined 20% by BCCI after rare ‘obstructing the field’ call

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has faced the wrath of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during the high-stakes match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Notably, Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field after the third umpire found the southpaw changing his path and judged that he had tried to stop the throw from Mohammed Shami from reaching his stumps with his body.

The whole KKR dugout was shocked by the decision, and Raghuvanshi showed visible anger as he threw his bat and gloves upon reaching the dugout.

BCCI takes action against Raghuvanshi: BCCI has now fined Raghuvanshi 20% of his match fee and also added one demerit point for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct Level 2. KKR's highest run-scorer this season was found to be in breach of Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.”