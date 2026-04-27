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KKR’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi fined 20% by BCCI after rare ‘obstructing the field’ call

Angkrish Raghuvanshi of Kolkata Knight Riders has faced the wrath of BCCI as the batter was found in violation of IPL’s Code of Conduct after his reaction to dismissal following the controversial out decision by third umpire.

Aman Gupta
Updated27 Apr 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been fined by BCCI
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been fined by BCCI(PTI)
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Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has faced the wrath of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during the high-stakes match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Notably, Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field after the third umpire found the southpaw changing his path and judged that he had tried to stop the throw from Mohammed Shami from reaching his stumps with his body.

The whole KKR dugout was shocked by the decision, and Raghuvanshi showed visible anger as he threw his bat and gloves upon reaching the dugout.

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BCCI takes action against Raghuvanshi:

BCCI has now fined Raghuvanshi 20% of his match fee and also added one demerit point for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct Level 2. KKR's highest run-scorer this season was found to be in breach of Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.”

“The incident occurred in the 5th over, when, after being given out for ‘obstructing the field’, Raghuvanshi struck the boundary cushion with his bat in an aggressive manner and subsequently threw his helmet into the dugout in a similar manner. Raghuvanshi admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” a statement by the IPL reads.

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About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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