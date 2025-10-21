Subscribe

BCCI fires fresh warning to Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup trophy row, to escalate matter to ICC if not handed in India

BCCI has fired fresh warning to Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup trophy row. After the Indian players refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi, he took the silverware with him to the ACC headquarters.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Oct 2025, 05:01 PM IST
ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi took the Asia Cup 2025 trophy with him after India won the final against Pakistan in the final.
ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi took the Asia Cup 2025 trophy with him after India won the final against Pakistan in the final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fired a fresh warning to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi over the Asia cup 2025 trophy row and threatened to take escalate the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) if the trophy is not handed to India.

After India won the Asia Cup 2025 on September 28, the Indian team management refused to take the champions' trophy from Naqvi, who also happens to be an interior minister in Pakistan. The BCCI's stand came in protest of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 which killed 26 people.

The BCCI representatives in an ACC meeting on September 30 had urged Naqvi to return the trophy to the Indian players, but Naqvi refused. Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), replied that the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav need to collect the trophy from ACC headquarters in Dubai.

According to a India Today report, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that are awaiting a response from Naqvi and if nothing comes from his side, the matter will be taken up to the ICC officially. Saikia further stated that they will keep pursuing the matter and are going step-by-step. The report also stated that BCCI has the support of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan cricket boards over the fiasco.

What happened during Asia Cup 2025 final presentation?

After the game ended, the final award presentation was delayed for about one and half hours until about midnight. Naqvi was seen waiting on the stage, speaking with the match officials. Before the presentation ceremony began, an official from the ACC took the trophy away from the dais.

India players celebrate winning the Asia Cup 2025 without the trophy during the presentation ceremony.
While Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha received the runners-up cheque from Naqvi, Indian players Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma took their individual awards from other dignitaries on stage during the presentation. The Indian players didn't even acknowledge Naqvi, who was standing on the stage.

Suryakumar didn't even speak to anchor and former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull. “I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight,” said Doull. The Indian cricketers then celebrated without the trophy.

 
 
