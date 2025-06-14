Bengaluru stampede: BCCI forms 3-member committee to formulate guidelines to avoid such incidents

Days after the tragic stampede at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council has decided to constitute a committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines for victory celebrations.

The BCCI took the decision to form the committee at the 28th BCCI Apex Council Meeting on Saturday.

“In light of the incident that occurred during the victory celebrations in Bengaluru, the Apex Council has decided to constitute a committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines aimed at preventing such occurrences in the future,” shared BCCI in a press release.

The committee will consist of Devajit Saikia (Chairperson), Prabhtej Singh Bhatia and Rajeev Shukla and will formulate the guidelines within 15 days.

Earlier on 4 June, a stampede took place in M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's maiden IPL trophy victory celebrations. In the event, 11 people were killed and several were injured.

About the decisions taken during the meeting: The BCCI in its Apex Council meeting decided to establish a Working Group comprising five ‘Umpire Coaches’ to oversee the development of umpires and enhance their on-field performance. All these ‘Umpire Coaches’ must possess international umpiring experience and have served as former umpires.

Also, the Apex Council has decided to form a Working Group consisting of three former match referees. They would be responsible for monitoring the development of match referees and providing them with opportunities to improve their performance in cricket matches.

Among others, the BCCI's Apex Council confirmed the venues for India’s upcoming white-ball home series against New Zealand, scheduled to be held in early 2026.

Here's details of NZ's tour to India for three ODIs and 5 T20Is:

And lastly, the Apex Council approved BCCI Domestic Season 2025–26 schedule.