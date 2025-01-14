BCCI cracks down after Border Gavaskar fiasco; Gautam Gambhir’s staff to lose privileges: Report

Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma recently had a review meeting with senior BCCI officials following their defeat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. While some decisions were speculated to have been taken after the meeting, nothing concrete had been revealed until now.

According to a new report in Dainik Jagran, the BCCI is looking to introduce some stricter rules for the players and support staff. Quoting an official at the BCCI's Mumbai office, the report states that there could be some tough changes for the players and support staff.

No more privileges for Gambhir's staff: Reportedly, Gambhir's personal manager Gaurav Arora travels with him, something that has not been the case with previous Indian coaches. Under the new guidelines, Gambhir's manager may not be allowed to stay at the team hotel and could also be barred from sitting in the VIP box. According to the report, Arora will not travel in the team bus or the bus that follows it.

Players not allowed to bring their wives for more than…: The new guidelines could also see cricketers being restricted from bringing their wives with them for more than 14 days on tours of 45 days or more. The same limit could be reduced to 7 days for shorter tournaments.

Reportedly, all Indian players may be required to travel in the team bus to ensure team unity. Even senior players are unlikely to be allowed to travel separately.

India's BGT blunder: The Indian team suffered a disastrous 3-1 defeat in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. Much of the blame was laid at the door of senior Indian players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who failed to perform to their potential. The tournament came on the heels of the whitewash that Rohit Sharma's men suffered against New Zealand in the 3-match Test series.

