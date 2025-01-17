The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a 10-point directive for all the players on Thursday, thus ending the ‘star culture’ in the Indian dressing room and promote unity and discipline. The decision comes in the aftermath of the India's woeful run in the Test series against New Zealand and Australia, which also cost Rohit Sharma's men a place in the World Test Championship final.

The Indian team lost 0-3 to New Zealand at home before surrendering in Australia 1-3 in a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It is believed that the restrictions came in consultation with head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Rohit and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, who met the BCCI officials in Mumbai for a review meeting on January 11.

Among the restrictions, playing domestic cricket has been made mandatory. There has also been a curb on family time during ongoing tours. Players who fail to maintain with the rules and restrictions will be penalised either financially or some other way.

BCCI's 10-point directive for the players All the players must play domestic matches to remain eligible for selection in the Indian national team and central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. Any exceptions to this mandate will require a formal notification from the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to ensure transparency.

No player will be allowed to travel separately with their families to and during tours. Each and every player are expected to travel with the team during matches and training sessions. If any player wish to travel with their families, a pre-approved permission by the head coach and the chairman of selectors is needed.

All the players need to adhere to the specified baggage limits shared with the team. Any excess baggage costs will need to be borne by the individual player. Baggage policy: Away long duration tours (more than 30 days): Players - 5 pieces (3 suitcases + 2 kit bags) OR upto 150 kgs. Support staff - 2 pieces (2 big + 1 small suitcases) OR upto 80 kgs.

Away short duration tours (less than 30 days): Players - 4 pieces (2 suitcases + 2 kit bags) OR upto 120 kgs. Support staff - 2 pieces (2 suitcases) OR upto 60 kgs.

Home series: Players - 4 pieces (2 suitcases + 2 kit bags) OR upto 120 kgs. Support staff - 2 pieces (2 suitcases) OR upto 60 kgs.

The BCCI has restricted the inclusion of any personal staff which includes managers, chefs, assistants and security during tours (home or away). It is to ensure that the focus remains on the game and the series and also minimises logistical challenges..

Players and the team management should coordinate to ensure that the kit bags and other equipment are sent to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Costs incurred due to seperate arrangements will be borne by the player himself.

No player can leave the practice session early. Even if the player is injured or advised rest by the medical staff, he should stay for the entire scheduled duration and travel together to ensure commitment and set an example for others.

No player will be allowed to engage in personal shoots or endorsements during an ongoing tour (home or away). It will allow the player to focus on the game and the series.

Also Read | BCCI considering adding new member to Gautam Gambhir’s backroom staff