BCCI, Gautam Gambhir end ’star culture’ in Indian team; Board issues 10-point directive to promote ’discipline, unity’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a 10-point directive for all the players on Thursday, thus ending the ‘star culture’ in the Indian dressing room and promote unity and discipline. The decision comes in the aftermath of the India's woeful run in the Test series against New Zealand and Australia, which also cost Rohit Sharma's men a place in the World Test Championship final.
The Indian team lost 0-3 to New Zealand at home before surrendering in Australia 1-3 in a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It is believed that the restrictions came in consultation with head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Rohit and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, who met the BCCI officials in Mumbai for a review meeting on January 11.
Among the restrictions, playing domestic cricket has been made mandatory. There has also been a curb on family time during ongoing tours. Players who fail to maintain with the rules and restrictions will be penalised either financially or some other way.
