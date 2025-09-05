BCCI hikes jersey sponsorship rates for Team India, sets new reserve price for bilateral & ICC matches

Days after inviting bids to replace Dream11 as the new lead sponsor for Team India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has raised the valuation for sponsoring the Indian cricket team, reported Cricbuzz on Friday.

The report added that the BCCI has set the new reserve price at ₹3.5 crore for bilateral matches and around ₹1.5 crore for multilateral fixtures, particularly in the ICC and ACC competitions.

Citing industry sources, the report added that the figures are slightly higher than the current rates of ₹3.17 crore for bilateral games and ₹1.12 crore for multilateral matches.

The BCCI is targeting a minimum valuation uplift of over 10 percent for the bilateral contests and around three percent for multilateral tournaments with this move.

Given that the sponsors receive stronger mileage during bilateral matches, BCCI's new move on differential valuation between the two properties is very natural.

During the bilateral matches, the name of brand is prominently flashed on the players' chests, while during ICC and ACC events, the brand mention is limited only to the sleeves.

With the BCCI is seeking sponsorship for the next three years, the report stated around 130 matches are scheduled during this period, including T20 World Cup in 2026 and ODI World Cup in 2027.

The BCCI may potentially earn more than ₹400 crore on the revised base price, however, the final figure could be much higher.

About the bid: Slated for September 16, the bidding effectively rules out the possibility of onboarding the new sponsor before the Asia Cup, that begins on September 9.

Earlier on September 2, the BCCI announced the release of the Invitation for Expression of Interest for Indian team's Lead Sponsor Rights. It clearly restricted gaming, betting, crypto and tobacco brands from bidding.

Also, athleisure and sportswear manufacturers, banking and financial companies, non-alcoholic cold beverages, fans, mixer grinders, safety locks, and insurance firms could not bid since they may conflict with the BCCI's existing sponsors.

Following the government's recent Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, the BCCI shunned the contract term of the Indian cricket team's lead sponsor, Dream11, despite the company signing a three-year deal in 2023.

What's the eligibility criteria to be Team India's lead sponsor? According to the statement, BCCI has made it clear that to be the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team, one has to have either a turnover or net worth of at least ₹300,00,00,000 for the last three years.