BCCI hikes match fee for domestic players in compensation for last season

The BCCI on Monday announced that it will pay 50% additional match fee to the domestic cricketers affected by the COVID-curtailed 2020-21 season as a compensation. It also hiked the remuneration for the upcoming season.

Ranji Trophy was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which caused financial troubles for many Indian cricketers. The BCCI compensation package for these players was awaited for a long time.

The decision to give compensation and increase the match fee was taken during the BCCI's Apex Council meeting earlier today.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI general secretary Jay Shah said, "Cricketers who participated in 2019-20 Domestic Season will get 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation."

Here is how the players will be paid:

The per day fee for the top Ranji cricketers, who have played more than 40 matches, was also almost doubled to ₹60,000. This will ensure these players earn ₹2.40 lakh for the first-class matches.

Those who have played 21 to 40 matches will be paid ₹50,000, while players with experience less than that will be entitled to a remuneration of ₹40,000 per day.

The move will likely benefit more than 2,000 male cricketers from the under-16 to the senior level.

Shah also said that domestic players will be paid an increased match fee. According to the announcement, the cricketers in under-23 and under-19 category will get ₹25,000 and 20,000 per day respectively.

Earlier, first XI player in a Ranji Trophy matches were paid ₹35,000 per day. Meanwhile, for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, players were paid Rs. 17,500 per game.

The BCCI also announced remuneration for women cricketers and the senior players will now be paid ₹20,000 per match instead of ₹12,500.

The recommendations to increase the payout were made by a working committee comprising former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, Yudhvir Singh, Santosh Menon, Jaydev Shah, Avishek Dalmiya, Rohan Jaitley and Devajit Saikia.

(With inputs from agencies)

