Harshit Rana to join India Test squad against New Zealand in Mumbai: Report

Days after including 22-year-old pacer Harshit Rana for the five-match Test tour of Australia, reports arrive that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called up Rana to the India squad for the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, beginning 1 November.

According to an Indian Express report, Harshit Rana may make his Test debut at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

It is understood that the inclusion of Rana in the squad by the BCCI selection panel may have been done as India lost the three-match Test series to New Zealand 0-2 and could no longer afford to lose any Test if they wanted to play the World test Championship final in 2025.

Earlier, Rana was linked with the Indian squad as a travelling reserve before the Test series was about to begin in Bengaluru, but was released to play in Delhi’s Ranji Trophy third-round match against Assam.

In the Ranji match, Rana had a fruitful outing and led Delhi register a 10-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

What expert says? On Rana's inclusion in the Test squad, former national selector and current Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh told The Indian Express, ““If India want him to play, I would love to see. If he ends up playing a Test before going to Australia, then it is better for Harshit and for India too that they get a good fast bowler.”

"I know how to handle these players. I have played Tests, ODIs, been a selector. I know the mindset that is required to play at the highest level. That is how I prepare the players. Everyone is different. You can’t treat everyone the same way. I motivate them the way they will understand. I told Rana that he is on the verge of an opportunity for India and that he should take a fifer here. He got pumped up and delivered here. This is just how a coach talks. He is ready to play right now,” he added.

On his own performance: Speaking on his recent performance, Rana said, as quoted by Indian Express, "The team management wanted me to play domestic before going to Australia and I am glad that I did well in this match both with bat and ball.”

Rana's recent stats: After a year’s break, Rana totalled eight wickets in two outings during the Duleep Trophy. Later, he was named in India’s T20I squad against Bangladesh, but was not handed a debut, since India thrashed Bangladesh 3-0 in the series.

However, after India lost to New Zealand in the Pune Test, Rana was named in the 18-member squad for Australia's upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy series. He will part of a six-man seam attack spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, added the report.

India’s squad for the third Test against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana.