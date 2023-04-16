BCCI increases prize money for domestic tournaments, Ranji Trophy winners to get ₹5 crore2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 10:04 PM IST
- As per the new pay structure, Ranji Trophy winners will be receiving ₹5 crore from this year, instead of ₹2 crore.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 16 April announced a hike in the prize money for the domestic tournaments, with the Ranji Trophy winners will receive a whopping cash reward of ₹5 crore this year.
