The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 16 April announced a hike in the prize money for the domestic tournaments, with the Ranji Trophy winners will receive a whopping cash reward of 5 crore this year.

As per the new pay structure, Ranji Trophy winners will be receiving 5 crore from this year. Currently, they get a cheque of 2 crore.

Apart from this, Ranji Trophy runners-up and losing semifinalists will get 3 crores and 1 crore respectively.

"I'm pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet.

"We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get 5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners 50 lacs (from 6 lacs)," The tweet added.

Among others, the cash prize for Irani Cup too has been doubled. Now the winners will get 50 lakh instead of 25 lakh, and while the team finishing runners-up currently don't receive any cash reward, they will get 25 lakh.

For the Duleep Trophy, the champions will get 1 crore and runners-up team will be receiving 50 lakh, while winners of Vijay Hazare Trophy will now be getting a cheque of 1 crore and the team finishing second best 50 lakh.

Deodhar Trophy winners are set to get richer by 40 lakh and the losing finalists will get 20 lakh. Similarly, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions will be receiving a cheque of 80 lakh and the losing team will get 40 lakh.

In a big boost to women's cricket in the country, the winners of the Senior Women's One Day trophy will get a cheque of 50 lakh and the runners-up side will receive 25 lakh.

The prize money of the senior women's T20 trophy has also been increased with the winners set to get 40 lakh, eight times more than what they get now. The losing team will get 20 lakh.

The 2023-24 domestic season will begin with the Duleep Trophy tournament starting on June 28 while the flagship Ranji Trophy will commence from January 5 next year.

The Duleep Trophy, which will be played among six zonal teams, will be followed by Deodhar Trophy (List A) (July 24 to August 3), Irani Cup (October 1-5), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Men's T20 national championships (October 16-November 6) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (November 23-December 15).

The senior women's season will begin with the national T20 championships to be played between October 19 to November 9, followed by Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy from November 24 to December 4.

This will be followed by senior women's one-day trophy to be played between January 4-26.

With PTI inputs.

