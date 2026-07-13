BCCI India squad changes: 2 KKR players dropped as Men in Blue take on England in ODIs, Zimbabwe in T20s

BCCI India squad changes: India have made two injury-enforced squad changes. Prince Yadav replaces Harshit Rana in the ODI squad. Ravi Bishnoi replaces Varun Chakaravarthy in the T20I squad. Interestingly, both Rana and Chakaravarthy play for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

Ravi Bishnoi plays for the Rajasthan Royals. Prince Yadav’s performance for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) impressed the fans and the selectors alike.

Harshit Rana suffered a Grade 1 hamstring injury during the 3rd T20I against England. This rules him out of the upcoming ODI series entirely.

Varun Chakaravarthy sustained a Grade 2 hamstring injury in the same match. He's now completely ruled out of the Zimbabwe T20I tour.

Both Rana and Chakaravarthy were dropped in the 4th and the 5th T20 matches against England. They were ruled out due to injury.

Both players will report to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). Prince Yadav joins both squads as a direct replacement. He was already a part of India's T20 squad for Zimbabwe.

Bishnoi was excluded earlier from the T20 team for Zimbabwe. He enters purely as a T20I cover.

India will next face England in a 5-match ODI series. They'll then tour Zimbabwe for T20I matches afterwards.

India lost the T20I series against England 0-4. That defeat followed an earlier shock series loss (0-2) to Ireland. Shreyas Iyer now captains the T20I side, replacing Suryakumar Yadav.

India's ODI squad against England Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

India's T20I squad against England Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

Prince Yadav Bowling Stats Prince Yadav has played 2 ODIs for India so far. He has taken 3 wickets across those 2 matches. His best figures stand at 2/56 against Afghanistan. His overall bowling average sits at 31.33 runs per wicket. Both matches came against Afghanistan, in Lucknow and Chennai.

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In T20Is, Yadav has featured in 4 matches. He has taken 5 wickets, with an average of 28. His best figures are 3/22, achieved against Ireland. That match took place in Belfast on 28 June.

He also played 3 matches against England afterwards. Those came in Nottingham, Bristol and Southampton respectively. He took 2 wickets in one match and was wicketless in the other 2.

Ravi Bishnoi Bowling Stats Ravi Bishnoi is a T20 veteran for Team India. In 46 matches, he has taken 64 wickets. His best figures in T20 internationals are 4/13, which came against Zimbabwe in 2024.