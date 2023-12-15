‘BCCI installed chip in the ball’: Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique trolled for dropping catch against Australia

While the viewers were not surprised witnessing Pakistan's blunders on the field, the fans decided to troll Pakistani cricketers as they cried foul play during the ICC World Cup 2023 in India

Premium Pakistan vs Australia: Batter Abdullah Shafique faced some serious trolling for dropping a simple catch to dismiss Usman Khawaja (X)

Pakistan cricket team is known for their fielding blunders and they kept their reputation against Australia as the players dropped multiple catches. While the viewers were not surprised witnessing Pakistan's theatrics on the field, the fans decided to troll Pakistani cricketers as they cried foul play during the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Batter Abdullah Shafique faced some serious trolling for dropping a simple catch to dismiss Usman Khawaja. Also Read: Champions Trophy to be shifted out of Pakistan or held in hybrid model, say reports While sharing Abdullah Shafique's catch dropping video, a user sarcastically remarked that the BCCI installed a chip in the ball. The comment takes a dig at Pakistan cricket players who alleged that the Indian cricket board is treating them unfairly in the ICC World Cup 2023. Here's how social media trolled Abdullah Shafique

Pakistan vs Australia

Pakistan has never won a Test series in Australia and after their performance in the Test match so far, it does seem that they intend to change that record. Australian opener slammed a massive 164 to take Australia to 487 runs and Pakistan has already lost two wickets at the score of 132.

Pakistan medium-arm pacer Aamer Jamal displayed some impressive skills during his spell as he clinched 6 wickets. Although Jamal provided his team with the crucial wickets, he also leaked the highest number of runs and bowled with an economy of 5.46 runs per over.

Shan Masood is leading Pakistan in the Australia Test as Babar Azam decided to step down from the captaincy role after the World Cup debacle. The former Pakistan skipper continues to be recognized for his impressive batting as ahead of the match Australian opener Usman Khawaja called him "one of the best batsmen."

"Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in all three formats. Steve Smith is the greatest batsman of our era. When they both will be playing here in the Benaud-Qadir series, it would be exciting. Matching Babar with Smith is almost like matching Smith with Kohli. He performs not only in Pakistan but actually does really well in Australian conditions too. He's scored hundreds out here in the past," Usman Khawaja said.

