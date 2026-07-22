BCCI introduces new rules ahead of 2026-27 Indian domestic cricket season; check details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday introduced a host of rule changes for the upcoming 2026-27 Indian domestic season, introducing stricter disciplinary measures and aligning several regulations with the latest Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws.

The changes are aimed at improving player discipline, ensuring fair play and bringing India's domestic competitions in line with international standards.

According to Cricinfo, amongst the significant rule changes is a harsher punishment on bowlers who bowl deliberate no-balls, with the bowler set to be suspended for the rest of the match should he commit the offence.

Under the old playing conditions, a bowler who bowls a deliberate no-ball would only be suspended for the rest of the innings, not the remainder of the match.

The board has adopted a similarly strict approach towards dangerous beamers. If match officials determine that a bowler has intentionally delivered a dangerous full toss above the batter's waist, the player will face a match-long suspension.

The move reflects the BCCI's emphasis on player safety while ensuring that deliberate acts of indiscipline are dealt with firmly.

More rule changes by BCCI Previously, whenever a wicket fell during the scheduled last over of the day, play could conclude for the day soon after the fall of that wicket. Under the new playing conditions, however, the over must continue until all six legal deliveries have been bowled.

The BCCI has also adopted the latest MCC law requiring wicketkeepers to remain completely behind the stumps at the moment the ball comes into play.

A wicketkeeper cannot move in front of the stumps until the ball has passed the wicket, touched the batter or bat, or the batter attempts a run. Any breach that disadvantages the striker can result in the umpire calling a no-ball.

The BCCI has also adopted a clearer definition of an overthrow. Only a throw made in an attempt to break the stumps, effect a run-out or prevent runs will be considered an overthrow. Ordinary misfields or failed attempts to return the ball between fielders will no longer be considered overthrows, removing ambiguity in such situations.

Another rule the BCCI has introduced is the use of extra crease markings in white-ball domestic matches to help umpires judge wides more consistently.

An additional wide guideline will be marked on both sides of the pitch, making it easier to determine whether a delivery has passed outside the batter's reach. The move is aimed at improving consistency in wide-ball decisions.

The revised playing conditions will come into effect from 1 August, two months before the latest edition of MCC's Laws of Cricket, which will come into effect from 1 October.