The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Wednesday invited applications for the post of bowling and fielding coach for women's Indian cricket team, news agency PTI reported.

According to the BCCI release, both bowling and fielding coaches will be appointed for a period of two years and the selected candidates will be reporting to the head coach of the women's Indian cricket team.

The requirement for the job of both bowling and fielding coaches is that the candidate must have represented India or any other country at international level.

The women’s team is currently without a full-time head coach and the BCCI has yet not finalised head coach for the team. Nooshin Al Khadeer had carried out the responsibility as an interim coach during the last assignment — a series against Bangladesh last month.

The PTI early last month reported that the Cricket Advisory Committee has recommended the name of domestic batting stalwart Amol Muzmdar as their choice for the role of head coach for the women's Indian cricket team.

The Indian women's cricket team is scheduled to take part in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China to be held from September 23 to October 8.

The Asian Games will start from September 19 and run until September 26. India Women’s team got has got a direct entry in the quarterfinals, beside Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — the top four teams in the region.

Earlier today, the BCCI announced the release of Invitation to Tender for Media Rights for international and domestic matches.

"Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the release of Invitation to Tender for Media Rights for the BCCI International and Domestic Matches," said a statement from the governing body of the sport in India.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹15,00,000 (Indian Rupees Fifteen Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax, the BCCI said.