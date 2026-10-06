BCCI invites applications for men’s selector after Ajit Agarkar tenure ends

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has opened applications for a single seat on its men’s selection committee, two days after chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar’s tenure ended.

In a media advisory dated October 6, 2026, the board said: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for one position on its Men’s Selection Committee.” Agarkar’s contract ran out on October 4. The former India fast bowler, who took over as chief selector in 2023, told the board around the Annual General Meeting on September 18 that he would not seek an extension.

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Pragyan Ojha is the interim chairman. Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra and RP Singh remain on the panel. Notably, Ojha is set to chair the meeting that picks India’s squads for the New Zealand T20Is, ODIs and Tests.

What the new selector will do The BCCI set the brief in its release. “The member of the Men’s Selection Committee will be responsible for selecting the Senior National Men’s Team for representation in Tests, One Day Internationals, Twenty20 Internationals and any other format. The Committee will also play an important role in identifying talent and developing a strong bench strength for the Senior National Men’s Team,” it said.

The work goes beyond naming a playing eleven. The member will be responsible for “Selecting the best possible Senior National Men’s Team in a fair and transparent manner, while identifying talent and developing a strong bench strength.” That includes “Scouting and assessing players through domestic and international matches and contributing to the selection and development of the Senior National Men’s Team across formats,” and “Attending team meetings and travelling to watch domestic and international matches, as required.”

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The seat also carries a public and reporting load. The selector must handle “Preparing and providing quarterly evaluation reports on the team’s performance to the Apex Council of BCCI,” along with “Addressing the media on team selection” and “Appointing the captain for the team in each format.”

Who can apply The playing bar is written into the notice. A candidate “Should have played a minimum of 7 Test Matches; OR 30 First-Class Matches; OR 10 One Day International Matches and 20 First-Class Matches.” They “Must have retired from the game at least five years previously.”

There is a cooling-off clause as well. “Any person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee, as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, for a cumulative period of five years will not be eligible to be a member of the Men’s Selection Committee.”

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When applications close Only one seat is open. The advisory lists “Number of Positions: 1 (One).” “Eligible candidates may submit their applications by 5:00 PM IST on October 14, 2026” through the official form. “After the screening and shortlisting process, shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interviews for further evaluation,” the BCCI said.

The window is short. Former India players who meet the match threshold and have been retired for at least five years have just over a week to apply before the panel is rebuilt around the New Zealand series.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.