BCCI seeks out companies to bid for media rights tender for team India matches1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:51 AM IST
The board is yet to take a call if it is going to be an e-auction or a closed one and whether there will be a single auction for composite rights or digital and television to be sold separately
NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought bids for media rights to its international and domestic matches. The invitation to tender will be made available for a non-refundable fee of ₹15 lakh.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message