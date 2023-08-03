comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  BCCI seeks out companies to bid for media rights tender for team India matches
Back

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought bids for media rights to its international and domestic matches. The invitation to tender will be made available for a non-refundable fee of 15 lakh.

The board is yet to take a call if it is going to be an e-auction or a closed one and whether there will be a single auction for composite rights or digital and television to be sold separately.

There are three main broadcasters which are the potential bidders -- Disney Star, Viacom18 and Sony Sports Network.

Star India Private Limited won the BCCI India international and domestic media rights for the period from April 2018 to March 2023 following an online auction process. It had the highest bid of 6,138 crore for the global consolidated rights package. On a flat average, it culminates to 60.18 crore per international game.

Earlier this week, the board also put out a tender for its title sponsorship after Mastercard Inc exited the title sponsorship in March 2023.

In September 2022, the payments processing firm had temporarily taken over from Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd), which had signed a deal with the board for 326.80 crore in 2019. Paytm was to fork out 3.8 crore per match, about 58% higher than the earlier 2.4 crore deal. However, in July 2022, the company requested BCCI to assign the rights to Mastercard till March 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout