NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought bids for media rights to its international and domestic matches. The invitation to tender will be made available for a non-refundable fee of ₹15 lakh.

The board is yet to take a call if it is going to be an e-auction or a closed one and whether there will be a single auction for composite rights or digital and television to be sold separately.

There are three main broadcasters which are the potential bidders -- Disney Star, Viacom18 and Sony Sports Network.

Star India Private Limited won the BCCI India international and domestic media rights for the period from April 2018 to March 2023 following an online auction process. It had the highest bid of ₹6,138 crore for the global consolidated rights package. On a flat average, it culminates to ₹60.18 crore per international game.

Earlier this week, the board also put out a tender for its title sponsorship after Mastercard Inc exited the title sponsorship in March 2023.

In September 2022, the payments processing firm had temporarily taken over from Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd), which had signed a deal with the board for ₹326.80 crore in 2019. Paytm was to fork out ₹3.8 crore per match, about 58% higher than the earlier ₹2.4 crore deal. However, in July 2022, the company requested BCCI to assign the rights to Mastercard till March 2023.