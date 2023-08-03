BCCI seeks out companies to bid for media rights tender for team India matches

In September 2022, the payments processing firm had temporarily taken over from Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd), which had signed a deal with the board for ₹326.80 crore in 2019. Paytm was to fork out ₹3.8 crore per match, about 58% higher than the earlier ₹2.4 crore deal. However, in July 2022, the company requested BCCI to assign the rights to Mastercard till March 2023.

