Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Sports / Cricket News/  BCCI seeks out companies to bid for media rights tender for team India matches

BCCI seeks out companies to bid for media rights tender for team India matches

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:51 AM IST Varuni Khosla

The board is yet to take a call if it is going to be an e-auction or a closed one and whether there will be a single auction for composite rights or digital and television to be sold separately

BCCI seeks out companies to bid for media rights tender for team India matches

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought bids for media rights to its international and domestic matches. The invitation to tender will be made available for a non-refundable fee of 15 lakh.

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought bids for media rights to its international and domestic matches. The invitation to tender will be made available for a non-refundable fee of 15 lakh.

The board is yet to take a call if it is going to be an e-auction or a closed one and whether there will be a single auction for composite rights or digital and television to be sold separately.

The board is yet to take a call if it is going to be an e-auction or a closed one and whether there will be a single auction for composite rights or digital and television to be sold separately.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

There are three main broadcasters which are the potential bidders -- Disney Star, Viacom18 and Sony Sports Network.

Star India Private Limited won the BCCI India international and domestic media rights for the period from April 2018 to March 2023 following an online auction process. It had the highest bid of 6,138 crore for the global consolidated rights package. On a flat average, it culminates to 60.18 crore per international game.

Earlier this week, the board also put out a tender for its title sponsorship after Mastercard Inc exited the title sponsorship in March 2023.

In September 2022, the payments processing firm had temporarily taken over from Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd), which had signed a deal with the board for 326.80 crore in 2019. Paytm was to fork out 3.8 crore per match, about 58% higher than the earlier 2.4 crore deal. However, in July 2022, the company requested BCCI to assign the rights to Mastercard till March 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.