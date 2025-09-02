BCCI invites bids for Team India lead sponsor after Dream11 exit; puts stricter rules as board seeks ‘reputed entities’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids on Tuesday to replace Dream11 as the new lead sponsor for Team India. It also send a clear message that no companies dealing in real money gaming and cryptocurrency are eligible to apply due to a government ban on such entities. Dream11, who had signed a three-year deal in 2023, had a premature exit after the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025 last month.

The lead sponsorship will include both the senior men's and women's teams as well as the age group teams across both genders. The BCCI has asked for "reputed entities" to come forward with the last date to purchase the Invitation for Expression of Interest for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights (IEOI) been set for September 12, 2025. The last date of submission of bid Documents has been set for September 16, 2025.

With the Asia Cup 2025 starting on September 9, the Indian team will enter the continental showpiece without a lead sponsor. If things fall in place and go swiftly, the Indian women's team could enter the World Cup with a title sponsor, which starts on September 30. The IEOI will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹5,00,000 plus any applicable GST (Goods and Services Tax).

Meanwhile, the BCCI has listed a list of companies who are barred from bidding. "To clarify, a bidder, including any of its Group companies, engaged in any activities/business that is prohibited under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 is not permitted to submit a bid," it added. The list also includes tobacco, alcohol and any entity “which is likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography”.

It also added that some brand categories will be “blocked on account of the BCCI having existing sponsors within the said categories” which include Athleisure and Sportswear Manufacturers; Banks, Banking & Financial Service and Non-Banking Financial Companies; Non-Alcoholic Cold Beverages; Fans, Mixer Grinders and Safety Locks; and Insurance.

What's the eligibility criteria to be Team India's lead sponsor? According to the statement, BCCI has made it clear that to be the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team, one has to have either a turnover or net worth of at least ₹300,00,00,000 for the last three years.

