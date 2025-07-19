BCCI invites proposals for accreditation services; how to procure RFP documents? What's eligibility criteria? Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday has invited proposals for accreditation services from reputed entities to acquire the rights and obligations, through a tender process. The Indian board also issued a Request for Proposal for Accreditation Services (RFP) which will provide the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of proposals. The RFP will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹1 lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid.

Timelines with respect to RFP

Milestone Date Date of release of RFP July 18, 2025 Last date to seek clarifications July 26, 2025 Last date to purchase the RFP July 29, 2025 Date of submission of Proposal Documents 12:00 PM (IST) on August 4, 2025

How can one procure RFP documents? The RPF document can be purchased by both Indian and foreign entities with a difference in prices. the BCCI also clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon receiving the payment and is mandatory for the entity desiring to bid.

If the purchasing entity is an Indian entity, a payment of ₹ 1,00,000 + 18,000 (GST) i.e., a total of ₹ 1,18,000 is to be made.

1,00,000 + 18,000 (GST) i.e., a total of 1,18,000 is to be made. If the purchasing entity is a foreign entity, then a payment of USD 1,165 ( ₹ 1,00,408) is to be made. Once the payment is completed, a confirmation is required to be shared by email to rfp@bcci.tv with the subject line “Confirmation of Payment of RFP Fee for Accreditation Services” along with name of the party, registered address, PAN number and GST number (if applicable). For ban account details, one needs to refer to BCCI website.

What's the eligibility criteria? General Eligibility: For the purpose of this RFP, only corporate entities (excluding sole proprietorships and partnerships firms) from anywhere in the world (which expression includes, as regards corporate entities, each Interested Party and/or its parent or subsidiary companies), which satisfy the following requirements as on the date of this RFP (or such other specific date as is specified in this RFP in relation to any individual criteria) are eligible to participate in this process and to submit Proposals. All Interested Parties shall note the following:

A Proposal may only be submitted either by (i) the person/entity which has purchased a copy of this RFP upon payment of the RFP Fee; or (ii) any person/entity which is in the same Group as such person/entity.

The RFP Fee paid by the Interested Party (whether successful or unsuccessful) shall not be refunded or adjusted against any other payment obligation of the Interested Party in any circumstances. Financial Eligibility: The most recent audited annual turnover of each Interested Party wishing to submit a Proposal must have exceeded INR 10,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Ten Crore only) if the Interested Party is incorporated in India or exceeded USD 1160000 (United States Dollars One Million One Hundred Sixty Thousand only) or equivalent in relevant foreign currency (as per exchange rate as on date of submission of the Proposal) if the Interested Party is incorporated outside India and, for these purposes, the annual turnover for the financial year of the Interested Party and turnover from any company in the same Group as the Interested Party may be consolidated with or otherwise added to the Interested Party's turnover for the purposes of satisfying this threshold.

Technical Eligibility: The Interested Parties must demonstrate the following: