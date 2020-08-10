BCCI invites tender for four-month IPL 2020 title sponsorship

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday invited third parties to express their interest (EOI) in acquiring the title sponsorship rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to be held in United Arab Emirates from 19 September.

The winning bid will replace Chinese smartphone maker Vivo which was paying ₹440 crore annually as sponsorship fee. The company had to withdraw from the tournament after an anti-China backlash owing to escalating border tensions.

The board said that the turnover of the interested third party must be over ₹300 crores as per the last audited accounts to be eligible to bid for the sponsorship. The last date to submit deadline EOI is 14 August while the board will accept the final bids till18 August.

BCCI is expected to offer a 20-30% discount on the current sponsorship price owing to challenging market conditions. However, it clarified that highest bid may not land a company the rights which are available for the period from 18 August to 31 December.

"BCCI’s decision in this regard will also depend on a number of other relevant factors, including but not limited to, the manner in which the third party intends to exploit the Rights and the potential impact of the same on brand IPL as also the fan/ viewer experience, which will be examined/ evaluated by BCCI in the course of discussions/ negotiations with interested third parties who submit an EOI," said Jay Shah, secretary, BCCI in a statement.

It is clarified that marketing agency/agents are not eligible to bid and any bid submitted by a marketing agency/agent shall be rejected at the outset.

Multiple firms including Patanjali Ayurveda Pvt Ltd, e-learning platform Byju’s, Coca-Cola India, Paytm and Amazon have been reported to be interested in bidding for IPL's title sponsorship.

