BCCI issues fitness updates on pacer Jasprit Bumrah, hints return of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:48 PM IST
The BCCI issued the medical and fitness updates on the five injured players currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
With just a couple of months remaining for the Asia and ICC World Cup 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has released the status of injured players, saying Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×