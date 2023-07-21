Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  BCCI issues fitness updates on pacer Jasprit Bumrah, hints return of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant

BCCI issues fitness updates on pacer Jasprit Bumrah, hints return of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant

1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:48 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The BCCI issued the medical and fitness updates on the five injured players currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

File: India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) is watched by umpire Chris Gaffaney as he delivers a ball during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Australia at The Oval in London on June 9, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

With just a couple of months remaining for the Asia and ICC World Cup 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has released the status of injured players, saying Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets.

The BCCI issued medical and fitness updates on five players currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The cricketers include Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant.

On the recovery of pacers, BCCI's secretary Jay Shah said, "The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organize. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games."

For Iyer and Rahul, Shah said that both the batters have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills.

While on the issue of Pant, BCCI noted, "He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness program designed for him which includes strength, flexibility, and running."

The Indian Cricket Team has a packed schedule from September including Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 07:53 PM IST
