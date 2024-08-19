Jay Shah shares major announcement on Mohammed Shami’s return to Indian team: ‘We need him in…’

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been out of action for some time after suffering an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shami has since undergone surgery and is recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. While the pacer has been seen bowling in the nets at the NCA, there is no concrete timetable for his return.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had earlier hinted that Shami could make a comeback to the Indian team during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh next month. Speaking to the media, Agarkar said, “September 19 is the first Test and that was always the goal. I don’t know if that is his timeline for recovery, will have to ask the guys at the NCA about that,” he had said before India’s departure for the tour of Sri Lanka in July.

Jay Shah confirms Mohammed Shami's return to Indian team: Speaking to The Times of India, Shah confirmed that Shami is expected to be fit and make a comeback during the 5-match Test series against Australia later this year. The Men in Blue have outplayed their opponents in the last two Border Gavaskar Trophies in Australia and will be looking to continue the trend this time around.

“Our team is already well prepared. We have rested Jasprit Bumrah for a while now. Mohammad Shami is expected to be fit too. This is an experienced Indian side now. Seniors like Rohit and Kohli are fit,” Shah told Times of India

"Your question about Shami is right... he will be there because he is experienced, and we need him in Australia," the BCCI secretary added