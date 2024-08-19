Jay Shah shares major announcement on Mohammed Shami’s return to Indian team: ‘We need him in…’

Mohammed Shami is recuperating from an ankle injury at the National Cricket Academy. BCCI's Ajit Agarkar hinted at his return for a Test series against Bangladesh, while Jay Shah confirmed his comeback for the series against Australia.

Livemint
Updated19 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 26, 2024. KKR won by 8 wickets.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 26, 2024. KKR won by 8 wickets. (PTI)

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been out of action for some time after suffering an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shami has since undergone surgery and is recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. While the pacer has been seen bowling in the nets at the NCA, there is no concrete timetable for his return.

Also Read | ’1kg mutton daily’: How Shami’s love for food affects his bowling speed

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had earlier hinted that Shami could make a comeback to the Indian team during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh next month. Speaking to the media, Agarkar said, “September 19 is the first Test and that was always the goal. I don’t know if that is his timeline for recovery, will have to ask the guys at the NCA about that,” he had said before India’s departure for the tour of Sri Lanka in July.

Jay Shah confirms Mohammed Shami's return to Indian team:

Speaking to The Times of India, Shah confirmed that Shami is expected to be fit and make a comeback during the 5-match Test series against Australia later this year. The Men in Blue have outplayed their opponents in the last two Border Gavaskar Trophies in Australia and will be looking to continue the trend this time around.

Also Read | Cricket at Olympics 2028: Ricky Ponting predicts major benefits for the sport

“Our team is already well prepared. We have rested Jasprit Bumrah for a while now. Mohammad Shami is expected to be fit too. This is an experienced Indian side now. Seniors like Rohit and Kohli are fit,” Shah told Times of India

"Your question about Shami is right... he will be there because he is experienced, and we need him in Australia," the BCCI secretary added

Notably, Shami would have to prove his mettle in domestic cricket before being recalled to the Indian team for the Australia series. According to a PTI report, Shami has not been selected for the upcoming Duleep Trophy because there's little chance of the pacer getting fit in time for the domestic tournament.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsJay Shah shares major announcement on Mohammed Shami’s return to Indian team: ‘We need him in…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.50
    11:48 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    1.95 (1.3%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    339.75
    11:48 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    7.2 (2.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.05
    11:48 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.45 (1.65%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    248.85
    11:48 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.25 (2.16%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,979.60
    11:46 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    446.35 (9.85%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,119.75
    11:46 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.3 (8.57%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    445.00
    11:46 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.6 (7.13%)

    Angel Broking

    2,294.95
    11:46 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    136 (6.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue