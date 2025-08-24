BCCI lauds Cheteshwar Pujara for his 'perseverance and selflessness'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Calling the "shining example of perseverance and selflessness", BCCI lauded Cheteshwar Pujara, one of the country's finest Test specialists, as he announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday. Known for his unflinching determination, concentration, and the ability to grind down the toughest of bowling attacks, Pujara leaves behind a legacy built on grit and patience, qualities that made him the bulwark of India's batting for over a decade.

Paying tribute to the 37-year-old, BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia hailed Pujara's invaluable contribution to Indian cricket.

"Cheteshwar Pujara's career is a shining example of perseverance and selflessness. He personified the spirit of Test cricket. His ability to grind opposition attacks and his immense powers of concentration made him the bulwark of India's batting. He showed that it was possible to succeed at the highest level while staying true to traditional values of the game. His commitment to Indian cricket, both at the international and domestic level, has been outstanding. We thank him for everything he has given to the game and to the country," Saikia said in a statement.

Making his Test debut against Australia in 2010, Pujara went on to represent India in 103 Tests, amassing 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. While the numbers reflect his mighty contributions, Pujara's true legacy lies in his ability to absorb pressure, blunt world-class attacks, and anchor India's most memorable victories. He became the bridge between eras, carrying forward the values of discipline and patience while adapting to the modern demands of the game.

At home, his centuries built India's fortress overseas; his defiance gave the team the belief that improbable Test victories abroad were possible.

Among his many unforgettable contributions at home, his 92 in Bengaluru against Australia in 2017, his epic 206* at Ahmedabad in 2012 against England, and his twin double centuries.

In away Tests, often in the toughest conditions, he stood like a rock. In the famous 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, he made 521 runs and faced more than 1,200 balls to script India's historic maiden series win Down Under. He had made his intentions clear when he batted for nearly 11 hours in the opening Test at Adelaide. His 56 in Brisbane in 2021 on the next tour, where he endured a barrage of hostile bowling, laid the foundation for India's famous triumph at the Gabba and exemplified his courage and tenacity. (ANI)