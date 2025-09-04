BCCI likely to appoint legendary Indian cricketer as next president: Report

Days after Board of Control for Cricket in India's president Roger Binny stepped down following he reached the 70-year age limit imposed by BCCI regulations, the cricket body is looking for another leadership transition.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, it is expected that a legendary Indian cricketer known for smashing multiple records during his playing days may be considered for BCCI president.

The move is set to continue the trend of cricketers assuming leadership roles within the Board. In 2019, former India captain Sourav Ganguly became BCCI president, followed by 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny and all signs are pointing towards a high-profile appointment.

Meanwhile, vice president Rajeev Shukla has stepped in as acting president. During the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the last week of September, the board is set to hold the official elections for key posts, including president, secretary, vice president, joint secretary, treasurer, and IPL chairman.

Informal discussions: The DJ report added that informal discussions with the former Indian cricketer had already taken place during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, following a senior political figure is believed to have met the cricketing legend in England.

Earlier, the central government has emphasised having athlete representation in sports bodies, so the potential elevation of a high-profile cricketer aligns with this broader trend. Former sprinter PT Usha heads the Indian Olympic Association and likewise, BCCI may follow a similar trend.

Current office bearers in BCCI: As per the report, Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia is expected to retain his post, while Treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia and Joint Secretary Rohan Gauns Desai are likely to continue.

With the National Sports Governance Act, once implemented, rules may change. But until then, BCCI elections will operate under the current legal framework.

For the IPL Chairman post, the names of Sanjay Naik (former MCA secretary) and Rajeev Shukla are shaping up. In case Shukla vacates the vice-president role to take over IPL, BJP leader and Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwari may emerge as top contender for VP.