BCCI likely to reward Harmanpreet Kaur's India with ₹125 crore in cash if Women in Blue lift World Cup 2025: Report

The Indian women's cricket team could land a cash windfall of ₹125 crore if the Harmanpreet Kaur-led lift the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 silverware at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (November 2). Hosts India are on a cusp of history as they take on South Africa in the final, with an aim to be called world champions for the first time.

The development comes in after the BCCI top brass is mulling to award the women's team with the same amount that was given to the men's side when Rohit Sharma led his boys to the T20 World Cup triumph last year in Americas. It is believed that BCCI is following a “equal pay” policy, advocated by former BCCI secretary and current ICC chairman Jay Shah.

The last time Indian women lost in an ODI World Cup final was in 2017, when then captain Mithali Raj's side lost to hosts England by just nine runs. At that time, BCCI had awarded all the playing members with ₹50 lakh each. The coaching staff were also rewarded handsomely.

“The BCCI supports equal pay for men and women and hence there are lot of discussions that if our girls win the World Cup, the reward won't be anything less compared to men's global triumph,” PTI reported quoting a BCCI source.

“But it isn't nice to make an announcement before they win the Cup,” the source added. If the Indian women's team lift the trophy on Sunday, the prize money for each cricketer could be 10 times more if not less.

How much India, South Africa will get from ICC? Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a prize money of $4.48 million (approximately ₹39,77,58,368) for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 winners while the runners-up will take home $2.24 million (approximately ₹19,88,79,184).

The third and fourth-placed teams (Australia and England) will be awarded $1.12 million (approximately ₹9,94,39,592) each. The teams outside the top four won't go home empty handed.

