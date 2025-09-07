BCCI maintains ‘richest’ cricket board's tag once again, earns ₹14,627 crore over last five years - Report

In the last financial year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has earned 4,193 crore, taking its cash and bank balance to 20,686 crore, according to a report.  

Updated7 Sep 2025, 03:50 PM IST
In the last five years, BCCI has earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14,627 crore.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strengthened its coffers by 14,627 crore over the past five years, including 4,193 crore in the last financial year alone, taking its cash and bank balance to 20,686 crore, according to a report. The rise, recorded after disbursing all dues to state units, has seen the general fund almost double from 3,906 crore in 2019 to 7,988 crore in 2024 as per the figures shared with state associations, says a report in Cricbuzz.

According to the report, the statement of accounts, submitted at the 2024 AGM, reads, "Honorary Secretary apprised the members that since 2019, the cash and bank balance of BCCI has increased from 6,059 crore which was before disbursing any amount to the state cricket associations to 20,686 crore which is after disbursing all amounts owed to the state cricket associations.

“Therefore, since 2019, BCCI has added 14,627 crore in the last five years. This is an increase of 4,193 crore since the last financial year. Further, since 2019, the general fund too has increased from 3,906 crore to 7,988 crore which is an increase of 4,082 crore.”

It further stated that the BCCI continues to set aside huge sums for tax liabilities, provisioning 3,150 crore for FY 2023-24 while contesting the matter in courts and tribunals. "The BCCI has provisioned INR 3,150 crore towards income tax obligations for FY 2023-24. While BCCI is on the right track before the courts and tribunals, it has still made provisions towards paying any obligations that may arise towards tax," said the report.

Why BCCI's gross media rights income dipped?

Even as gross media rights income dipped to 813.14 crore from 2,524.80 crore due to fewer home internationals, investment income jumped to 986.45 crore from 533.05 crore, attributed to higher returns secured on deposits.

Aided by IPL earnings and ICC distributions, the BCCI posted a surplus of 1,623.08 crore for 2023-24, up from 1,167.99 crore in the previous year, according to the report. For 2023-24, the BCCI allocated 1,200 crore towards infrastructure development, 350 crore for the platinum jubilee benevolent fund, and 500 crore for cricket development.

The report said that state associations received 1,990.18 crore, with 2,013.97 crore projected for the current year. The figures will be formally presented at the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI on September 28, the report said.

