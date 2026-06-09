BCCI names Prasidh Krishna as Mohammed Siraj's replacement for Ireland, England T20Is

Prasidh Krishna has replaced fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj in the India T20I squad for the upcoming away series against Ireland and England. The BCCI stated in a press release that the decision has been taken as a "precautionary measure" ahead of a hectic international season.

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“Following discussions between the BCCI Medical Team and the Team Management, Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season,” the BCCI said in its press release on Tuesday.

BCCI announces Prasidh Krishna as replacement "The Men's Selection Committee has named Prasidh Krishna as Siraj's replacement for both T20I series," the statement added. Mohammed Siraj was named as a replacement for the injured Harshit Rana for the 2026 T20 World Cup where India emerged victorious.

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He played just one match, the opening game against the USA in Mumbai where he registered figures of 3/29. He went on to play for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026, wherein he picked up 19 wickets from 17 matches at an economy rate of 9.06.

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The Hyderabad pacer was also part of the India playing XI for the recently concluded one-off Test against Afghanistan. He finished with figures of 0/29 (9 overs) and 1/11 (4 overs) in both the innings respectively. India won the match by an innings and 300 runs. Prasidh Krishna, on the other hand, was also part of the India side that played the one-off Test.

He finished with figures of 3/37 (11 overs) and 0/6 (3 overs). In IPL 2026, the Gujarat Titans pacer took 16 wickets from 12 matches at an economy rate of 10.43. The Karnataka pacer last played a T20I against Australia in November 2023.

India are scheduled to take on Ireland in two T20Is in Belfast on 26 and 28 June. That will be followed by a five-match T20I series against England starting from 1 July, and then a three-match ODI series against the same opposition. Shreyas Iyer was recently named as India's new T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav.

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Another significant inclusion in the squad is that of teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old was selected in the India squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England on the back of an excellent IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals. He slammed 776 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 237.30 and went on to win the Orange Cap award.

India's updated squad for T20I series against Ireland and England: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Prasidh Krishna.