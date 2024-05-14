BCCI officially invites applications for next Team India head coach. All you need to know
BCCI seeks applications for the next head coach of Team India with a tenure till December 2027. Eligibility conditions involve age limit, playing experience, and coaching background. The coach is expected to lead the team in all formats.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially invited applications for the next head coach of the men's national team. Notably, current head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure came to an end after last year's ODI World Cup, but was later extended until June in view of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.