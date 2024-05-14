BCCI seeks applications for the next head coach of Team India with a tenure till December 2027. Eligibility conditions involve age limit, playing experience, and coaching background. The coach is expected to lead the team in all formats.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially invited applications for the next head coach of the men's national team. Notably, current head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure came to an end after last year's ODI World Cup, but was later extended until June in view of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

According to BCCI, the new head coach will have a three-and-a-half-year tenure, starting immediately after the T20 World Cup and ending in December 2027, just after the conclusion of the next ODI World Cup.

Announcing the update in a release, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated, "The BCCI on Monday invited applications for the position of Head Coach of the Senior Men's Team. Applications for the position should be submitted by 6PM IST on May 27, 2024. The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates."

What is the eligibility for applying to be India's next head coach? The BCCI has stated that to be eligible for the post of Team India head coach, candidates should be under the age of 60, have played a minimum of 30 Tests or 50 ODIs and have held a similar position with a full member Test nation for a minimum of two years. The Indian cricket board has also made it clear that it is looking for one coach to lead Team India in all three formats, meaning that the BCCI isn't in favour of a split coaching system like the one adopted by the English and Pakistan cricket boards.

Explaining the responsibilities of the new head coach in a release, BCCI stated, “The successful candidate will be responsible for developing a world class Indian cricket team which delivers sustained success in all conditions and formats, inspiring current and future generations of cricketers and stakeholders with their approach to the game."

Jay Shah had previously stated that he wasn't sure whether India's new head coach would be of Indian or foreign origin. He had also said that current head coach Rahul Dravid was also eligible to reapply for the post.

