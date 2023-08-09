BCCI pays 1,159 crore in Income Tax for FY 2021-2022: Report

BCCI pays ₹1,159 crore in Income Tax for FY 2021-2022: Report1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 05:23 PM IST
BCCI News: The BCCI paid ₹1,159 crore in income tax for FY 2021-2022, with a revenue of ₹7,606 crore and expenses of ₹3,064 crore.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid ₹1,159 crore in income tax for the fiscal year 2021–2022, according to ANI's news report.
In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, state minister of finance Pankaj Chaudhary, according to the news report, provided information on the income tax paid by the BCCI as well as its revenue and expenditures for the previous five years based on the reports submitted.
"In the financial year 2020-21, BCCI paid ₹844.92 crore in income tax, slightly lower than ₹882.29 crore paid in 2019-20.
In FY2019, the board paid ₹815.08 crore as taxes, higher than ₹596.63 crore paid in 2017-18," stated the report.
The BCCI earned a revenue of ₹7,606 crore for the fiscal year 2021–2022, while its spending came to about ₹3,064 crore. Its revenue during 2020–21 was ₹4,735 crore, while the expenses were ₹3,080 crore.
Together with the ICC, the BCCI is putting the ODI World Cup's updated schedule together. The schedule for the tournament, which will start on October 5, has been released.
The start of the Navaratri festival will coincide with the India vs. Pakistan match, hence BCCI was urged not to hold it on October 15 as originally recommended in the schedule.
Despite the fact that the game will probably be moved to October 14, the location, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, remains the same.
It was claimed that the BCCI had been requested by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to reschedule the Pakistan vs. England game because it would otherwise fall on Kali Puja (November 12).
