BCCI puts ball into Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's court on ODI future; ‘if they have something in mind, they would tell…’

Following the completition of the England Test series, the chatter around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI future once again came to the fore. The speculations regarding the Indian stalwart's future in 50-over cricket started recently when a Dainik Jagran report stated that duo might retire after their away series against Australia in October.

Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, both Rohit and Kohli are only available for ODIs for India. Based on the report, if the Indian duo wants to prolong their career - particularly play in the 2027 ODI World Cup - its compulsory for both Rohit and Kohli to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy later in the year to stay in shape for selection.

However, according to a PTI report, the BCCI is not thinking about Rohit and Kohli's immediate future but the 2026 T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup 2025. “Obviously, if they (Rohit and Kohli) have something in mind, they would tell the BCCI brass like they did before the England Test tour,” the news agency quoted a BCCI official, on conditions of anonymity.

"But from an Indian team's perspective, the next big assignment is the T20 World Cup in February and preparations before that. The immediate focus will be on sending the best team for the Asia Cup T20 tournament, hoping all players are fit and available," the source added.

When was last time Virat, Rohit played for India? The last time Kohli and Rohit played for India was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which the Men in Blue won for the second time in history. The Indian team was led by Rohit, who defeated New Zealand in the final played in Dubai.

What's next for Indian team? With no international assignments for India in August, the Men in Blue will next be seen in action in UAE from September 9 in the Asia Cup 2025. India have been clubbed with Pakistan, UAE and Hong Kong in Group A. India start their campaign on September 10. The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20I format.