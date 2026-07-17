BCCI quashes Rohit Sharma retirement rumours, India vs England Lord's ODI won't be ex-captain's ‘last match’

The third ODI between India and England at Lord's on Sunday won't be Rohit Sharma's last in national colours, informed BCCI, quashing all the rumours on Friday. The development came to light when a report in Indian Express stated that the third and final game Lord's could be the last for Rohit as the BCCI has decided to move on and he is not in the board's scheme of things for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa.

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The news of Rohit, which came in the middle of the India vs England 2nd ODI in Cardiff on Thursday, spread like a wildfire. In the report, it stated that the BCCI selectors, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir had a word about the same with Rohit a week back and the former India skipper is "unhappy".

However, a day later, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, dismissed such report. "There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday," Saikia told PTI.

"Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI wont be his last match." Rohit is currently 13 games short of entering the 'Exclusive 300 ODI' club.

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Despite Rohit's publicly stated desire to play until the 2027 ODI World Cup, his modest returns in the first two matches of the series -- scores of 11 and 26 -- have fuelled the debate. The three-match ODI series is tied 1-1.

It is understood that the BCCI top brass wasn't happy about how chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir looked at the issue. The BCCI secretary issued an official statement after a day long discussions involving all the stakeholders.

Even in his conversations with PTI, one of the bonafide white ball greats has always maintained that he is working hard only with the vision of representing the country in the 2027 marquee event after missing out on the silverware in 2023.

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Sitanshu Kotak backs out-of-form Rohit Sharma Meanwhile, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has dismissed criticism of Rohit's form, insisting that the former India captain is neither under pressure nor enduring a slump despite his failure to come good in the second ODI against England.

With Rohit's modest returns inevitably coming under scrutiny, Kotak threw his weight behind the skipper. "I don't think a player of Rohit's calibre will come under any kind of pressure. He's too good a player to feel that," said Kotak during the post-match press conference.

"Yes, he didn't make runs in the two matches but I don't think that makes any difference. Today also, it looked like he'll probably get a good inning out. But that's okay," he replied when asked if someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ishan Kishan could get a look-in for the opener's slot.

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“So, I wouldn't use the word he was struggling but maybe the shots he normally plays on the up and all, which is because of the double bounce. Probably he felt it wasn't comfortable.”

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in