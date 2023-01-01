BCCI reintroduces Yo-Yo test for selection criteria in the Indian cricket team2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 06:45 PM IST
- The fitness level of the Indian players came to light after their inconsistent performance of the players
The Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) finally conducted on Sunday the meeting which was pending since India's exit from the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. After the meeting, the board decided to reintroduce the Yo-Yo fitness test in the eligibility criteria for selection in the Indian cricket team.