The Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) finally conducted on Sunday the meeting which was pending since India's exit from the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. After the meeting, the board decided to reintroduce the Yo-Yo fitness test in the eligibility criteria for selection in the Indian cricket team.

The meeting was attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman and selector Chetan Sharma.

Yo-Yo test is an endurance fitness test that involves running between markers placed 20 meters apart at increasing speeds. The test was introduced when Virat Kohli had the reins of the Indian cricket team initially had a qualifying score of 16.1 and was later increased to 16.5.

Apart from the Yo-Yo test, Dexa (bone scan test) is also a part of the selection criteria now.

The meeting also took some crucial calls regarding the future composition of the Indian cricket team and decided that the emerging players who are prioritizing white ball cricket for IPL riches, over red-ball cricket will be required to play a "substantial domestic season" to be eligible for national selection.

"The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team. The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players. Keeping in mind the men's FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023," said Shah in the BCCI statement.

After the World Cup defeat, the entire selection panel of the Indian cricket team was sacked. But, Chetan Sharma (a member of the sacked panel) attended the meeting. He has reapplied for the job with Harvinder Singh, another member from the sacked panel.

The roadmap for the 2023 World Cup at home was also discussed at the meeting. "The issues of player availability, workload management, and fitness parameters were also discussed at length during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," the statement read.

The fitness level of the Indian players came to light after their inconsistent performance of the players. Crucial players like Jasprit Bumrah are sitting out of the team for the while now.

