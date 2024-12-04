Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly rejected Pakistan's ‘condition’ for ICC events hosted in India to follow the same 'hybrid model' proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In a bid to find a solution over the Champions Trophy deadlock talks were held between the International Cricket Council, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the ‘hybrid model’ fomula was suggested.

The BCCI has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing security concerns. However, it has rejected PCB’s demand for a hybrid model for Pakistan team stating there’s no security threat in India to justify it.

"Sources told The Telegraph on Tuesday that the BCCI has sent a clear message to the ICC brass in this regard leading to a fresh impasse. The BCCI's contention is simple - there is no security threat in India and hence no question of accepting such an arrangement," the report stated.

"It is understood that all relevant parties are working towards finding an amicable solution to end the crisis and the ICC board will reconvene in the next few days," the report further stated.

Meanwhile, the PCB could also go on to lose its hosting rights for the Champions Trophy next year if its stubborn stance on the matter continues

‘Jay Shah's ICC leadership sparks optimism’ Jay Shah officially assumed the role of International Cricket Council (ICC) Chair on December 1, succeeding Greg Barclay, who had held the position since November 2020.

Shah, known for his successful tenure with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was elected unopposed as the ICC Chair in August. Barclay's decision not to seek a third term paved the way for Shah's leadership.

Former Australian cricketers have expressed their support and optimism for Shah's tenure during ESPN's Around the Wicket.

Lisa Sthalekar, a prominent figure in Australian women's cricket, shared her expectations, saying, "He has been very successful in the BCCI, with media deals and World Cups. I expect that when he takes on the ICC role, he will deliver on initiatives like the potential Test fund, ensuring Test cricket thrives and players are supported on equal footing, rather than losing out to T20 cricket. He was instrumental in starting the WPL, showing how to commercialise women's sport. I'm excited to see that at the ICC level."